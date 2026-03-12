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Battalion acquires Ward County acreage, adds 30 drilling locations

Mar 12, 2026
0 381 Less than a minute
Battalion acquires Ward County acreage, adds 30 drilling locations

Battalion Oil agreed to acquire 7,090 net acres in Ward County, Texas from RoadRunner Resource, formerly Sundown Energy, in an all-stock transaction. The acreage is expected to add about 30 net drilling locations targeting the Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B and 3rd Bone Spring formations.

The leases directly adjoin Battalion’s Monument Draw position, expanding the company’s continuous footprint and supporting long-lateral development across the acreage.

Battalion previously operated the acreage under a joint venture with Sundown, drilling and evaluating wells on the position and obtaining subsurface data from the area. The transaction includes Sundown’s ownership interest in an existing Battalion-operated well on the footprint. The effective date is 1 March 2026, with closing subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Mar 12, 2026
0 381 Less than a minute

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