Battalion acquires Ward County acreage, adds 30 drilling locations

Battalion Oil agreed to acquire 7,090 net acres in Ward County, Texas from RoadRunner Resource, formerly Sundown Energy, in an all-stock transaction. The acreage is expected to add about 30 net drilling locations targeting the Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B and 3rd Bone Spring formations.

The leases directly adjoin Battalion’s Monument Draw position, expanding the company’s continuous footprint and supporting long-lateral development across the acreage.

Battalion previously operated the acreage under a joint venture with Sundown, drilling and evaluating wells on the position and obtaining subsurface data from the area. The transaction includes Sundown’s ownership interest in an existing Battalion-operated well on the footprint. The effective date is 1 March 2026, with closing subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.