Completing the WellNews

Odfjell Technology signs MoU with ANT for P&A work in Southeast Asia

Apr 28, 2026
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Photo Credit: Odfjell Technology

Odfjell Technology signed a memorandum of understanding with Applied New Technologies (ANT) to deploy ANT’s wellANT nozzle head erosion technology for plug and abandonment (P&A) operations across Southeast Asia.

Odfjell Technology will offer deployment of the wellANT tool in conjunction with its rigless unit and fishing milling techniques. The wellANT system is based on ANT’s Water Abrasive Suspension technology, which removes internal wellbore obstructions without mechanical force, heat, or conventional large cuttings.

Odfjell Technology said its focus for the technology in Southeast Asia is to address the large volume of P&A wells in the region requiring intervention in the coming years, with plans to expand the offering geographically.

Apr 28, 2026
0 741 Less than a minute

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