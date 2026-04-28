NG Energy reports gas discovery at Hechicero-1X in Colombia

NG Energy International Corp. reported a new gas discovery at the Hechicero-1X exploration well on the Sinu-9 block in Colombia, with initial well tests from the Pre-CDO–San Cayetano interval delivering a production rate of 26.4 MMcf/d on a 43/128 choke at 1,800 psi wellhead pressure.

The well, spudded 24 February 2026, reached a total measured depth of 8,500 ft on 28 March. Electric log analysis confirmed gas across multiple intervals, with net pay of 288 ft in the primary Ciénaga de Oro formation, 149 ft in the shallower Porquero formation, and 103 ft in the deeper Pre-CDO–San Cayetano interval. The Pre-CDO–San Cayetano discovery is described as opening a wider prospective footprint across the block beyond the CDO intervals targeted in previous drilling.

NGE holds a 39% non-operating working interest in Sinu-9. Block operator Maurel & Prom will now mobilize the drilling rig to the Magico-2X well, the second of a planned six-well exploration campaign.