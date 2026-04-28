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Noble books $565 million in new contracts

Apr 28, 2026
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The Noble Viking drillship (Source: Noble).

Noble Corp booked approximately $565 million in new contract value since its January 2026 fleet status report, with backlog standing at $7.5 billion as of 27 April 2026.

The Noble Courage received a 1,115-day extension from Petrobras in Brazil, running through December 2030 at $309,500/day, adding a net $339 million to backlog.

The Noble Deliverer was awarded a five-well contract with Woodside in Australia valued at $121 million, expected to commence in Q2 or Q3 2027 with options for up to two additional wells.

The Noble Developer received a one-well contract from ExxonMobil in Guyana at $375,000/day, scheduled to commence in early 2027.

The Noble Venturer secured a one-well contract with Planet One in Ghana at $430,000/day, expected to commence in late 2026, plus two unpriced option wells.

The Noble Viking secured a one-well contract in Malaysia, and the Noble BlackRhino had an option well exercised by Beacon in the US Gulf, which commenced in April.

Noble reported Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $277 million and free cash flow of $169 million. Total revenue was $786 million, down from $874 million in Q1 2025.

Apr 28, 2026
0 758 1 minute read

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