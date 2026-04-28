Halliburton to provide well services for Greenland Energy’s Jameson Land drilling campaign

Greenland Energy Company signed an agreement with Halliburton for integrated consulting, well, and drilling services in support of Greenland Energy’s onshore exploration campaign in the Jameson Land Basin.

The agreement covers logistical management, equipment handling and transportation, and comprehensive well and drilling services for the campaign. Greenland Energy plans to drill its first two wells in the basin in 2026, following more than a year of logistical planning and site preparation. The Jameson Land Basin covers approximately 2 million sq km and includes multiple identified targets supported by historical and modern seismic data.