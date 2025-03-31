NewMed, OMV to drill exploration well in Vinekh Prospect

Israel’s NewMed Energy and OMV Offshore Bulgaria have made a decision to drill an exploration well in the Vinekh prospect at Block 1-21 Han Asparuh, in the Black Sea.

Block 1-21 Han Asparuh is in the EEZ of Bulgaria, about 160 km east offshore. The drilling will determine the size, quality and content of the reservoir in three target layers from the Pliocene-Miocene age, and is expected to commence in Q4 2025 and continue for about two months.

The drilling of the well is conditional on the receipt of any and all necessary approvals from the Government of Bulgaria, and on the signing of agreements for the provision of services related to the drilling of the Well.