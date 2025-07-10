Global and Regional MarketsNews

Union Jack Oil signs farm-in agreement for Oklahoma drilling project

Jul 10, 2025
Union Jack Oil signed a farm-in agreement with Reach Oil and Gas to acquire a 60% working interest in the Sark well, planned to be drilled early Q3 2025, located in central Oklahoma.

The 3D-supported Sark well will drill a dip and fault closed large structure. The Hunton and 2nd Wilcox formations are the objective targets, with total depth estimated at 5,500 ft. Productive secondary targets in the immediate area include the Prue Sands, Red Fork and Base Pennsylvanian Sands.

