Petrobras, partners acquire 13 blocks in Foz do Amazonas and Pelotas Basins

Jul 15, 2025
Petrobras reports that it has acquired ten blocks in the Foz do Amazonas Basin and three blocks in the Pelotas Basin in the 5th Permanent Concession Offer Cycle of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).
André Motta de Souza / Petrobras News Agency

Petrobras acquired 10 blocks in the Foz do Amazonas Basin and three blocks in the Pelotas Basin in the 5th Permanent Concession Offer Cycle of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

In the Foz do Amazonas Basin, Petrobras acquired blocks FZA-M-1040, FZA-M-1042, FZA-M-188, FZA-M-190, FZA-M-403, FZA-M-477, FZA-M-547, FZA-M-549, FZA-M-619 and FZA-M-621, in partnership with ExxonMobil. In the first five blocks, the consortium will have Petrobras as operator, with a 50% stake, in partnership with ExxonMobil (50%). In the other five blocks, ExxonMobil will be the operator and Petrobras will have a 50% stake.

In the Pelotas Basin, Petrobras acquired blocks P-M-1670, P-M-1672, P-M-1741 in partnership with Petrogal. The consortium will have Petrobras as operator in all blocks, with a 70% stake, in partnership with Petrogal (30%).

