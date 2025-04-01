Valaris signs two-year contract for VALARIS DS-10 drillship

Valaris has been awarded a two-year contract offshore West Africa for drillship VALARIS DS-10 that is expected to commence late in Q2/Q3 2026. The total contract value for the firm term is $352 million, and does not include the provision of additional services. The contract does include two unpriced options, each with a duration of one year.

President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz said, “This contract award is a testament to the safety and operational performance of VALARIS DS-10 and its crews, which have an excellent track record of successfully executing clients’ well programs offshore West Africa. This contract increases our backlog by approximately $350 million and supports our future earnings and cash flow, and we remain focused on securing additional attractive long-term contracts for our high-specification assets.”