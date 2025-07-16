NewsThe Offshore Frontier

CNOOC achieves exploration breakthrough in South China Sea deep plays

Jul 16, 2025
CNOOC achieved a breakthrough in the exploration of metamorphic buried hills in the deep plays in the South China Sea. Exploration well WZ10-5S-2d encountered an oil and gas pay zone of 211 m, with a total drilled depth of 3,362 m.

The test results indicate that the well produces 165,000 cu ft of natural gas and 400 barrels of crude oil per day. It marks a breakthrough in the metamorphic sandstone and slate buried hills offshore China.

The Weizhou 10-5 South Oil and Gas Field is located in the Beibu Gulf of the South China Sea, with an average water depth of 37 m.

