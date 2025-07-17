Oceaneering awarded contract by Esso for ROV services, integrated solutions

Oceaneering International was awarded a contract by Esso for services in support of its offshore operations in Angola Block 15. The contract commenced on 1 July.

The scope of work includes the provision of multiple work-class ROVs, ROV tooling, intervention workover control systems (IWOCS), satellite communication systems and subsea inspection, hydrate remediation and engineering services. These services will be deployed from Esso-supplied facilities, intervention vessels and drilling rigs.