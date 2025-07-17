NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Oceaneering awarded contract by Esso for ROV services, integrated solutions

Jul 17, 2025
0 539 Less than a minute

Oceaneering International was awarded a contract by Esso for services in support of its offshore operations in Angola Block 15. The contract commenced on 1 July.

The scope of work includes the provision of multiple work-class ROVs, ROV tooling, intervention workover control systems (IWOCS), satellite communication systems and subsea inspection, hydrate remediation and engineering services. These services will be deployed from Esso-supplied facilities, intervention vessels and drilling rigs.

Jul 17, 2025
0 539 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Norway

Jul 18, 2025
Allseas Pioneering Spirit delivers first topsides offshore Canada

Allseas Pioneering Spirit delivers first topsides offshore Canada

Jul 18, 2025

Chevron completes acquisition of Hess

Jul 18, 2025
The Transocean Spitsbergen is now using a hybrid energy storage system to capture energy that would otherwise be wasted. The energy is then used to power the rig’s thrusters.

Transocean reports $199 million in Q2 rig deals

Jul 17, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button