Transocean reports $199 million in Q2 rig deals

Transocean issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides status and contract information for the company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs.

This quarter’s report includes two one-well options in Australia for the Transocean Equinox at a dayrate of $540,000; a two-well option in Norway for the Transocean Spitsbergen at a dayrate of $395,000; a three-well contract in Ivory Coast, plus a one-well option, for the Deepwater Skyros at a dayrate of $361,000; and a 60-day extension in Brazil, plus options up to an incremental 120 days, for the Deepwater Mykonos.

The aggregate incremental backlog associated with these fixtures is approximately $199 million. As of 16 July, the company’s total backlog is approximately $7.2 billion.