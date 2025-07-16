NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Jadestone issues Skua-11ST drilling update

Jul 16, 2025
0 395 Less than a minute
Jadestone to commence well operations at Skua-11

Jadestone Energy provided an update on the drilling of the Skua-11ST well at the Montara field offshore Australia. The Skua-11ST well reached target depth, with analysis confirming the presence of over 900 m of high-quality reservoir, more than double the reservoir section completed in any of the previous Skua wells.

As a result, initial production rates are expected to exceed previously disclosed estimates of 3,500 barrels per day. Well operations are nearing completion, and following demobilization of the drilling rig, the Skua-11ST well is expected to be brought onstream in early August 2025.

The Skua-11ST campaign has taken longer than originally planned due to significant weather events and changes to the demobilization plan. Additionally, operational factors during drilling required additional rig days.

Jul 16, 2025
0 395 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Strohm completes TCP pipe design field trials for Petrobras

Strohm completes TCP pipe design field trials for Petrobras

Jul 16, 2025

CNOOC achieves exploration breakthrough in South China Sea deep plays

Jul 16, 2025
EnQuest awarded Production Sharing Agreement for Block C in Brunei Darussalam

EnQuest awarded Production Sharing Agreement for Block C in Brunei Darussalam

Jul 16, 2025
PetroTal delivers 2024 operations update

PetroTal prepares for Los Angeles field drilling program

Jul 15, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button