Jadestone issues Skua-11ST drilling update

Jadestone Energy provided an update on the drilling of the Skua-11ST well at the Montara field offshore Australia. The Skua-11ST well reached target depth, with analysis confirming the presence of over 900 m of high-quality reservoir, more than double the reservoir section completed in any of the previous Skua wells.

As a result, initial production rates are expected to exceed previously disclosed estimates of 3,500 barrels per day. Well operations are nearing completion, and following demobilization of the drilling rig, the Skua-11ST well is expected to be brought onstream in early August 2025.

The Skua-11ST campaign has taken longer than originally planned due to significant weather events and changes to the demobilization plan. Additionally, operational factors during drilling required additional rig days.