PetroTal prepares for Los Angeles field drilling program

PetroTal is advancing preparations for its planned drilling program at the Los Angeles field, aiming to have its drilling rig available once the workover program is completed. The Los Angeles field is located in Peru’s Ucayali Basin.

PetroTal’s group production averaged 21,039 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in Q2 2025, including 20,512 bopd from the Bretana field (Block 95) and 526 bopd from the Los Angeles field (Block 131).

Bretana production declined approximately 2,150 bopd due to a combination of natural declines and pump failures in four producing wells in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025. Three of the pumps have already been replaced, restoring approximately 3,300 bopd of production capacity, while replacement of the remaining pump is expected to be completed by the end of July 2025.

Los Angeles field production declined by approximately 90 bopd due to planned well-logging activities, which required the shut-in of targeted wells. Once PetroTal has completed the pump replacements at Bretana, it will move the service rig to the Los Angeles field, where a workover program is scheduled to begin by September 2025.

Over the next three to six months, pump replacements at Block 95 and the workover stimulation program at Los Angeles remain on track to support production. The Erosion Control project is also continuing as planned, with no major changes to the expected project completion date or budget.