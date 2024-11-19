New partnership aims to boost downhole tool distribution in Saudi Arabia

On 4 October, Neo Oiltools announced that Saja Energy, an energy services provider, would become the official distributor of the company’s NeoTork vibration management tool in Saudi Arabia. The NeoTork tool, which protects the bit and the bottomhole assembly from excess vibration, is designed to optimize depth of cut and improve ROP. Speaking to DC from the 2024 ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi on 6 November, Robert Borne, CEO of Neo Oiltools, spoke about the partnership with Saja and how it can help the company further establish its footprint in the Middle East. He also discussed recent trends in the Middle East drilling sector, and how the NeoTork tool can help drillers meet the challenges associated with those trends.

