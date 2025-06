Ventura Offshore announced that ENI Indonesia has exercised the first of four optional wells in Indonesia for the semisubmersible drilling rig, SSV Catarina.

The exercise of this first optional well is expected to keep the rig in service until Q4 2025 and increases the firm backlog of the company by about $31 million. Further exercise by ENI of the remaining three optional wells in Indonesia could keep the rig working through Q2 2026.