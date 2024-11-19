NewsSafety and ESGThe Offshore FrontierVideos

Modular subsea clamp uses ‘green’ steel to minimize emissions profile

Nov 19, 2024
On 5 November, Norclamp announced the launch of its Infinity Clamp, a modular clamp designed to address sealing issues for extended subsea pipe sections. In this interview with DC from the 2024 ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi on 6 November, Adrian Gamman, Chairman of the Board at Norclamp, discussed how the clamps can help ensure subsea pipe integrity and reduce costs by extending the lifetime of the existing pipe. He also spoke about the manufacturing of this clamp with “green” steel, or steel that is made without the use of fossil fuels, as well as the benefits this steel can provide in helping manufacturers reduce their overall emissions profile.

