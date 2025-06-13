NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Perenco Congo launches new development phase with Kombi 2 platform

Jun 13, 2025
0 351 1 minute read

Perenco Congo confirmed the construction of a new platform, Kombi 2. Kombi 2 is currently under construction at the Nieuwdorp shipyard (Netherlands) by Dixstone, a sister company of Perenco.

The offshore infrastructure, which will be installed on the Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II (KLL II) permit, will enable the recovery of approximately 7 million cu ft of gas per day, enhance surface treatment and develop an additional 10 million barrels of reserves through the optimization of existing wells and integrate a well-bay module to accommodate new wells, with a potential of 10 million additional barrels.

The Kombi 2 construction project, including the upcoming drilling phases, represents an investment of over $200 million. The platform is expected to leave the Netherlands in October 2025 and become operational in Pointe-Noire in early 2026.

Jun 13, 2025
0 351 1 minute read

Related Articles

Chevron and Halliburton enable intelligent hydraulic fracturing

Chevron, Halliburton enable intelligent hydraulic fracturing

Jun 13, 2025
ModuSpec awarded multiple projects in Egypt

ModuSpec awarded multiple projects in Egypt

Jun 12, 2025
Fervo Energy drills 15,000-ft, 500°F geothermal well

Fervo Energy drills 15,000-ft, 500°F geothermal well

Jun 12, 2025
ADNOC Gas Takes Final Investment Decision and Awards $5 Billion in Contracts for First Phase of its Rich Gas Development Project

ADNOC Gas takes FID, awards $5 billion in contracts for RGD project

Jun 11, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button