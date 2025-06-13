Perenco Congo launches new development phase with Kombi 2 platform

Perenco Congo confirmed the construction of a new platform, Kombi 2. Kombi 2 is currently under construction at the Nieuwdorp shipyard (Netherlands) by Dixstone, a sister company of Perenco.

The offshore infrastructure, which will be installed on the Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II (KLL II) permit, will enable the recovery of approximately 7 million cu ft of gas per day, enhance surface treatment and develop an additional 10 million barrels of reserves through the optimization of existing wells and integrate a well-bay module to accommodate new wells, with a potential of 10 million additional barrels.

The Kombi 2 construction project, including the upcoming drilling phases, represents an investment of over $200 million. The platform is expected to leave the Netherlands in October 2025 and become operational in Pointe-Noire in early 2026.