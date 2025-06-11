Completing the WellNews

Baker Hughes to provide P&A services for Equinor in Norway

Jun 11, 2025
Baker Hughes to provide P&A services in Norway for Equinor

Baker Hughes will provide Equinor plug and abandonment (P&A) services in the Oseberg East field on Norway’s continental shelf. Planning for Oseberg East is now underway, and the execution is scheduled to begin in 2026.

The company’s Mature Assets Solutions team will lead the integrated P&A campaign planning phase, as well as delivering integrated P&A services in execution across several wells in the North Sea.

This project follows the March 2025 signing of a multi-year framework agreement between Baker Hughes and Equinor to provide integrated plug and abandonment services. To manage the project, Baker Hughes will establish a P&A Center of Excellence in Bergen and Stavanger.

Baker Hughes’ well abandonment portfolio includes PRIME Powered Mechanical Applications, CICM (Casing Integrity & Cement Mapping), MASTODON casing retrieval system, and the Xtreme SJI mechanical slotting tool.

