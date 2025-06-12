NewsSafety and ESG

ModuSpec awarded multiple projects in Egypt

ModuSpec secured several contracts to support existing and new clients in Egypt, including the intake of a jackup and two land-based drilling rigs.

A multi-discipline team will inspect an operational jackup drilling rig in the coming weeks. The conventional design jackup will be contracted for a new operator to undertake well intervention activities offshore Egypt. ModuSpec will ensure that the equipment and systems are in a state of readiness to operate as intended and within compliance.

There will also be a review of the crew’s understanding and implementation of the rig contractor’s health, safety and environmental management system processes and procedures. A dedicated HSE auditor will attend the rig and assess the onboard crews.

Onshore, a separate ModuSpec team will provide support during the start-up of a 1,500 hp land drilling rig, from the point of raising the mast to being accepted onto contract in the Western Desert. A further team is in country to carry out an inspection of a 2,000 hp land rig while operational for another operator.

