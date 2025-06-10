Petrobras makes new oil discovery in the Santos Basin

Petrobras identified the presence of high-quality oil with no contaminants in the pre-salt of Santos Basin, in an exploratory well in Aram block.

Well 3-BRSA-1396D-SPS is 248 km offshore Santos-SP at a water depth of 1,952 m. The drilling of this well has ended, with a oil-bearing interval confirmed through electrical logs, gas shows and fluid sampling.

The Aram consortium will begin laboratory analyses of the reservoirs and fluids found and an evaluation of the area’s potential. Additionally, two more wells will be drilled and a drill stem test will be conducted.

Aram block was acquired in March 2020, with Pré-Sal Petróleo as the manager. Petrobras is the operator of the block and holds a working interest of 80%, along with the CNPC (20%).