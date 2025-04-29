H&P adopting Caterpillar’s new dual-fuel technology

H&P is introducing the Cat Dynamic Gas Blending (DGB) Gen 2 Kit by Caterpillar Oil & Gas to its drilling rig fleet. The DGB Gen 2 Kit is designed to retrofit existing engines, including the Cat 3512C, maximizing engine efficiency while reducing the need for costly engine replacements.

By utilizing advanced port-injection technology, the system optimizes the air-to-fuel ratio in the cylinder, minimizing methane slip and improving thermal efficiency. This technology allows H&P to achieve up to 75% diesel displacement, delivering cost savings on fuel and contributing to the reduction of GHG emissions.

Further, the integration of real-time engine controls from the Cat Smart Engine Management System enables optimization of engines operations.

Field trials in the Eagle Ford have already demonstrated the kit’s efficiency, displacing an average of 65% diesel over nine months. At peak performance, displacement reached 75%, saving over 94,000 gallons of diesel on a single rig with more than 4,500 engine hours.

Plans are under way to integrate the DGB Gen 2 Kit into more than 60 engines in the FlexRig fleet by the end of 2025.

“This upgrade is a win-win. It lets us get more out of our existing engines while cutting fuel costs and emissions,” said Mike Lennox, H&P SVP Americas Operations. “Operators need practical solutions that don’t require overhauling their entire fleet, and the DGB Gen 2 Kit gives them exactly that.”