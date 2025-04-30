Subsea7 and SLB OneSubsea awarded EPCI contract for BP Ginger project

Subsea was awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by bp to Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA) for the Ginger project offshore Trinidad and Tobago. The award falls under the new global framework agreement between BP and Subsea Integration Alliance partners SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7.

Subsea7 will supply a diver-installed tie-in system, a flexible production flowline, and associated infrastructure. SLB OneSubsea will deliver four standardized vertical monobore subsea trees and tubing hangers, optimized for speed of delivery and installation. It will also deliver the first high-integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS) manifold in the region, which will unlock considerable safety, efficiency and environmental gains.

BP’s Ginger development is located off the southeast coast of the island of Trinidad, at water depths of up to 90 m. Project management and engineering activities will begin immediately at Subsea7’s office in Houston, Texas, with offshore operations scheduled for 2026.