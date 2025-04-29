Africa Energy announces corporate update

Africa Energy hired Dr Phindile Masangane as Head of Strategy and Business Development. In addition, Dr Masangane will join the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“We are pleased to have Phindile join our leadership group. She brings a significant amount of experience in the energy sector to our team, said Robert Nicolella, Africa Energy’s Chief Executive Officer. “She will be instrumental in assisting Africa Energy as we work to move Block 11B/12B to the development phase and bring our world class gas and condensate discoveries to market. Her vast experience in energy infrastructure development, policy and regulation, along with project finance expertise, will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of the Company.”

Dr Masangane’s resume includes serving as the CEO of The Petroleum Agency of South Africa. In addition, Dr Masangane was a partner of KPMG LLP and most recently part of the leadership team at Sasol South Africa. Dr Masangane has a PhD in Chemistry from Imperial College, an MBA from University of the Witwatersrand and a Bachelor of Science (Chemistry & Mathematics) from University of Eswatini.