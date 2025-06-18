Global and Regional MarketsNews

Petrobras, partners acquire 10 blocks in the Foz do Amazonas Basin

Petrobras reports that it has acquired ten blocks in the Foz do Amazonas Basin and three blocks in the Pelotas Basin in the 5th Permanent Concession Offer Cycle of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).
André Motta de Souza / Petrobras News Agency

Petrobras acquired 10 blocks in the Foz do Amazonas Basin and three blocks in the Pelotas Basin in the 5th Permanent Concession Offer Cycle of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

In the Foz do Amazonas Basin, Petrobras acquired blocks FZA-M-1040, FZA-M-1042, FZA-M-188, FZA-M-190, FZA-M-403, FZA-M-477, FZA-M-547, FZA-M-549, FZA-M-619 and FZA-M-621, in partnership with ExxonMobil Exploração Brasil. In the first five blocks, the consortium will have Petrobras as operator, with a 50% stake, in partnership with ExxonMobil (50%). In the other five blocks, ExxonMobil will be the operator and Petrobras will have a 50% stake.

In the Pelotas Basin, Petrobras acquired blocks P-M-1670, P-M-1672, P-M-1741 in partnership with Petrogal Brasil S.A. The consortium will have Petrobras as operator in all blocks, with a 70% stake, in partnership with Petrogal Brasil (30%).

