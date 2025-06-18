Global and Regional MarketsNews

Equinor secures exploration acreage in Brazil

Jun 18, 2025
Equinor deepened its position in the Santos basin after winning the S-M-1617 block during Brazil’s 5th Open Permanent Concession bid round.

The S-M-1617 license in Brazil was secured by Equinor on a 100% basis with a total signature bonus of around 30.5 million Brazilian real.

The block is located 60 km away from the S-M-1378 block already owned by Equinor. This is an addition to the company’s existing opportunity set in Brazil. Equinor will now work to conduct geological and geophysical assessments for future exploration activities.

