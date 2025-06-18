NewsSafety and ESG

Odfjell completes fleet SPS projects and upgrades

Jun 18, 2025
0 264 Less than a minute

Odfjell Drilling completed the Deepsea Aberdeen’s Special Periodic Survey (SPS), with the unit returning to operations after three weeks of scheduled off-hire. As a result, all of the company’s own fleet rigs SPS projects are now completed.

In addition to the SPS scope, the company materially upgraded its rigs, installing a new BOP on the Deepsea Atlantic, increasing the variable deck-load capacity on Deepsea Atlantic and Deepsea Stavanger and completed significant client-specific efficiency-enhancing investments as well as other smaller upgrade projects.

The company’s next SPS is scheduled to be the Deepsea Nordkapp in late 2028.

Jun 18, 2025
0 264 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Tamboran to start Shenandoah South drilling in July

Tamboran to start drilling Shenandoah South in July

Jun 18, 2025
Petrobras reports that it has acquired ten blocks in the Foz do Amazonas Basin and three blocks in the Pelotas Basin in the 5th Permanent Concession Offer Cycle of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Petrobras, partners acquire 10 blocks in the Foz do Amazonas Basin

Jun 18, 2025
Equinor secures exploration acreage in Brazil

Equinor secures exploration acreage in Brazil

Jun 18, 2025
Staatsolie and PETRONAS sign production sharing contract for Block 66

Staatsolie, PETRONAS sign production sharing contract for Block 66

Jun 18, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button