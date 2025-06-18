Odfjell completes fleet SPS projects and upgrades

Odfjell Drilling completed the Deepsea Aberdeen’s Special Periodic Survey (SPS), with the unit returning to operations after three weeks of scheduled off-hire. As a result, all of the company’s own fleet rigs SPS projects are now completed.

In addition to the SPS scope, the company materially upgraded its rigs, installing a new BOP on the Deepsea Atlantic, increasing the variable deck-load capacity on Deepsea Atlantic and Deepsea Stavanger and completed significant client-specific efficiency-enhancing investments as well as other smaller upgrade projects.

The company’s next SPS is scheduled to be the Deepsea Nordkapp in late 2028.