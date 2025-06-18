Tamboran to start drilling Shenandoah South in July

Tamboran Resources plans to commence the 2025 Shenandoah South drilling program in July 2025. The program includes drilling three wells, each with a 10,000-ft horizontal section and completed with up to 60 stimulation stages, subject to joint venture approval.

The SS-3H well is planned to be completed and flow tested by the end of 2025, with the remaining three wells drilled in the 2025 campaign to be completed during H1 2026. Completion of the remaining four wells will incorporate lessons from the SS-1H and SS-2H ST1 wells.

The wells are expected to be tied into the SPCF ahead of the commencement of production in mid-2026 and supply gas sales to the Northern Territory Government under a take-or-pay GSA, subject to standard regulatory and stakeholder approvals and favorable weather conditions.

The five wells are expected to deliver the required 40 MMcf/d volume under the take-or-pay agreement with the Northern Territory Government.