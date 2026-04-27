NewsOnshore Advances

GeoPark drills first wells at Vaca Muerta block

Apr 27, 2026
0 830 1 minute read
GeoPark to become operator of two blocks in Argentina

GeoPark initiated drilling of lateral sections at the Loma Jarillosa Este block in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta during Q1 2026, with the first two wells of a five-well pad reaching their respective target depths on 1 April and 15 April.

The company is drilling the remaining three of five lateral sections at Pad-1030, which had been partially drilled by the previous operator. GeoPark operates the Loma Jarillosa Este block with a 100% working interest.

The company also executed a second artificial lift installation campaign across three wells in the block, reducing total shut-in time by 10 days compared with the previous intervention. Construction of the first stage of an expansion of the Loma Jarillosa Este gathering station has also begun, targeting an increase in capacity from 6,000 to 10,000 bopd.

GeoPark plans to frack a five-well pad in Argentina in Q2 2026, ahead of a factory drilling phase expected to begin in Q4 2026.

Apr 27, 2026
0 830 1 minute read

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