EnerMech wins multi-year topside services contract in UKCS

EnerMech secured a multi-year contract with an undisclosed UK Continental Shelf operator to deliver integrated topside process services across a portfolio of offshore assets.

Under the contract, EnerMech will provide bolting, leak testing, nitrogen services, fluid pumping, cryogenic pipe freezing, machining, hydrostatic and ultrasonic testing, and pre-commissioning and commissioning support.

Operational delivery will be led from the company’s Aberdeen base, supported by its fleet of nitrogen units, pumps, machining packages and testing systems. EnerMech’s SIMPro digital platform will be used to provide real-time operational oversight across campaigns.