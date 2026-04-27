Archer secures three-year Equinor wireline extension on Norwegian Continental Shelf

Archer was awarded a three-year contract extension by Equinor for the provision of wireline and intervention services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, building on an integrated wireline contract originally awarded in 2021.

While the original agreement included optional extension periods of three times two years, the current award represents a firm three-year extension, providing continued operational continuity and visibility. The extension has a total value of approximately NOK 3 billion, with around half attributed to Archer and the remainder allocated to its alliance partners.

Under the agreement, Archer will continue to deliver integrated wireline and intervention services across key Equinor assets alongside its alliance partners, incorporating cased-hole mechanical wireline services, tractor and powered mechanical services, and electric-line logging services.