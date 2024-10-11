First Kazakhstani jackup starts drilling in the Caspian Sea

The first jackup built in Kazakhstan will start drilling operations in the Cheleken – Turkmenian sector of the Caspian Sea.

After modification in 2021, the rig’s lifting capacity increased from 453 to 680 tons, which gives new opportunities for larger projects. The rig, named the Satti, is designed to drill wells up to 6,000 m deep.

A branch of KMG Drilling and Services, a KazMunayGas subsidiary, was opened in Ashgabat due to help to run activities in Turkmenistan.

In August this year, KMG DS and Dragon Oil Turkmenistan signed a contract for drilling works in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.