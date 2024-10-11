Global and Regional MarketsNews

First Kazakhstani jackup starts drilling in the Caspian Sea

Oct 11, 2024
0 268 Less than a minute

The first jackup built in Kazakhstan will start drilling operations in the Cheleken – Turkmenian sector of the Caspian Sea.

After modification in 2021, the rig’s lifting capacity increased from 453 to 680 tons, which gives new opportunities for larger projects. The rig, named the Satti, is designed to drill wells up to 6,000 m deep.

A branch of KMG Drilling and Services, a KazMunayGas subsidiary, was opened in Ashgabat due to help to run activities in Turkmenistan.

In August this year, KMG DS and Dragon Oil Turkmenistan signed a contract for drilling works in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.

Oct 11, 2024
0 268 Less than a minute

Related Articles

KCA Deutag secures backlog exceeding $900 million

Oct 9, 2024

Petrobras confirms Guajira Offshore Basin gas discovery in Colombia

Oct 7, 2024

Coelacanth Energy fall drilling program to be completed in October

Oct 7, 2024

Chevron sells interests in Athabasca Oil Sands Project and Duvernay shale

Oct 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button