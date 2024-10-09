People, Companies and ProductsThe Offshore Frontier

Halliburton wins Petrobras offshore intervention and P&A contract

Oct 9, 2024
Halliburton was awarded a contract by Petrobras to provide services in Brazil for integrated well interventions and plug and abandonment for offshore wells. The contract is set to begin in Q2 2025 and covers nearly two-thirds of all interventions and plug and abandonment work for Petrobras.

Halliburton’s services will include fluids, completion equipment, wireline, slickline, flowback services and coiled tubing. The company will integrate and coordinate these services through Halliburton’s project management service line.

