CEP discovers large oil deposit offshore Poland

Central European Petroleum (CEP) made a major oil discovery (API index 33.4) from the Wolin East 1 (WE1) well in the Baltic Sea, approximately 6 km from Świnoujście.

The discovered Wolin East field is estimated to contain 22 million tons of recoverable hydrocarbons in the form of crude oil and condensate, and 5 billion cu m of commercial-grade gas. Within the concession area there is also significant exploration and prospecting potential both in the Main Dolomite geological formation and in the deeper Rotliegend formation.

The WE1 well was drilled using a jackup platform in water depths of 9.5 m and reached a vertical depth of 2,715 m. The tests carried out confirmed a 62-meter hydrocarbon column and excellent reservoir properties for oil and gas extraction from the Main Dolomite geological formation.

The Wolin concession covers an area of 593 sq km and was issued by the Minister of Climate and Environment. CEP is exploring for hydrocarbons in the Main Dolomite (Ca2) and Rotliegend deposits.

As part of WE1, CEP conducted drilling, core collection, geophysical profiling and reservoir testing in the Ca2 Main Dolomite reservoir. Data collected prior to drilling suggested that the Ca2 Main Dolomite reservoir could contain up to 16.5 billion cu m of recoverable gas and 10.3 million cu m of recoverable fluids.