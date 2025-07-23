Egypt: Dana Gas reports results at Begonia-2, progress on Balsam-3

Dana Gas announced initial results from the Begonia-2 appraisal well and the initiation of re-completion works at the Balsam-3 well in Egypt’s onshore Nile Delta.

Begonia-2 is the first appraisal well in the Begonia development area and the first of 11 appraisal and exploration wells. Drilling and logging results indicate that the well contains 9 billion cu ft of gas as an initial estimate and will produce an additional 5 million cu ft per day. The well is located in the New El-Manzala concession and is operated by the Joint Venture El-Wastani Patrolmen Company (Wasco). Drilling is being carried out using the EDC-54 rig, and the next well is expected to spud in August.

The company also began to re-complete several wells in other geological layers, which are expected to add more reserves and enhance production. Work is currently underway on the Balsam-3 well, where Dana Gas has redeployed the EGYPTCO rig from its plug and abandonment (P&A) mode. Estimated reserves from the re-completed well are 4 bullion cu ft, with an anticipated additional production of 3 million cu ft of gas per day. The successful re-completion of Balsam-3 is expected to reduce the risk associated with drilling exploration wells in the area and further enhance output.