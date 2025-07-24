Global and Regional MarketsNews

ReconAfrica prepares to spud Kavango West 1X well, Namibia

Jul 24, 2025
ReconAfrica’s Kavango West 1X (Prospect I) is scheduled to spud before end of July, reported the company in an operational update.

The drilling rig has been moved on-site and all necessary permits required to spud the well have been received. Final drill-rig assembly and safety checks are underway. The well is planned to reach total depth (TD) of approximately 3,800 m and is expected to penetrate over 1,500 m of Otavi carbonate reservoir section, which is the primary target of the Damara Fold Belt play.

The Kavango West 1X exploration well will be the second test in the Damara Fold Belt play. The prospect is a large structural fold identified on modern 2D seismic data, which extends over 22 km long by three km wide. The company has identified over 19 prospects and leads mapped in the Damara Fold Belt trend, with an additional 5.0 million acres captured in a recently executed Memorandum of Understanding in offsetting Angola.

