ModuSpec secures multiple projects in Caspian Sea

Jul 24, 2025
ModuSpec surveyor Klaus Mortensen performs an acceptance audit in Austria for OMV.

ModuSpec secured multiple project wins in the Caspian Sea valued at more than $500,000. The contract awards include supporting oil companies with verification of drilling and intervention well control equipment.

ModuSpec will cover two semisubmersible drilling rigs and one platform based drilling rig, verifying in between well maintenance and deployment of the blow out preventer (BOP) in compliance with company rules and international standards. All projects are expected to be completed by October.

In addition to rig-based projects, ModuSpec is also providing assurance related to the deployment of Intervention Well Control Equipment (IWCE) to clients in the region. These scopes include delivering specialist third-party inspection and verification support for light well intervention vessels (LWIVs) as well as specific IWCE such as riser less light well intervention (RLWI) units.

