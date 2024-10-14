NewsPeople, Companies and ProductsThe Offshore Frontier

Shelf Drilling secures two jackup contracts offshore Nigeria

Oct 14, 2024
Shelf Drilling executed a three-year contract for the Shelf Drilling Achiever jackup rig for operations offshore Nigeria. The planned start-up of operations is October 2024, and the contract includes an option for up to two years at rates to be mutually agreed.

In addition, Shelf Drilling secured a two-year extension for the Adriatic I jackup rig starting February 2025 in continuation of the rig’s current contract in Nigeria, plus an additional one-year option.

The combined contract value for the five-year total firm period added for the two rigs, excluding mobilization and demobilization revenue, is $234 million.

