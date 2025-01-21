ExxonMobil’s Nefertari well in North Marakia area shows results

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources completed drilling work on the Nefertari well for ExxonMobil in the North Marakia area at a water depth of 1,720 m in the western region of the Mediterranean Sea. The results after recording the wells showed the presence of two main layers bearing gas in the Cretaceous formation. Initial estimates of the volume of gas are being calculated.

This well is not deep, as the final depth reaches about 2,700 m, which gives hope for the ease and speed of its development. It is also close to existing facilities that have the capacity to receive it.