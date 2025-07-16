EnQuest awarded Production Sharing Agreement for Block C in Brunei Darussalam

EnQuest was awarded a Production Sharing Agreement for Block C in Brunei by the Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam.

EnQuest will initially be the sole operator of the PSA with the intention to form a 50/50 joint venture company with Brunei Energy Exploration. Once established, the JVC will assume the role of operator for Block C and focus on finalizing the Merpati Field Development Plan with a view to achieving a Final Investment Decision within the next two years. It is expected that the capital project will begin in 2027, with first gas from the field to be online in 2029.

Block C is located offshore Brunei Darussalam and hosts the condensate-rich gas discovered fields of Merpati, Meragi and Juragan. EnQuest intends to develop these fields in stages, beginning with Merpati Field. The produced gas and liquids from the fields is targeted for use in the domestic market and the Brunei LNG plant; which supplies the international LNG markets.