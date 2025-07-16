Strohm completes TCP pipe design field trials for Petrobras

Strohm completed the first field trials with Petrobras for its TCP pipe design offshore Brazil, at water depths of approximately 1,500 m. The testing and engineering assessments, which were conducted in the Campos Basin, have demonstrated the pipe’s performance under real-world conditions as well as the ease of its installation, using the same standard flexible pipe installation vessels which are already part of Petrobras’ fleet.

The trials were conducted in partnership with Petrobras, ensuring the product meets both industry standards and the unique conditions of the Brazilian market. Strohm’s TCP was tested using the same methodologies and standards as conventional flexible pipes.

The pipe’s robustness and ease of installation have been assessed, including crushing and deep immersion performance (DIP) tests, as well as subsea first and second-end vertical connection tests. As part of the process, the pipe was installed in a catenary configuration in which it was kept for 24 hours to assess its behavior under normal operational conditions.

The tested TCP is suitable for post-salt wells and the tests results provided valuable learnings that will support the qualification of TCPs for pre-salt applications as well. Since the technology is resistant to stress corrosion cracking caused by CO₂ — one of the major challenges in the area — it shows potential as a solution for the pre-salt cluster offshore Brazil.