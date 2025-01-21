Global and Regional MarketsNews

Potential drilling locations found in Rwanda's Lake Kivu basin

Jan 21, 2025
Thirteen potential drilling locations found in Rwanda's Lake Kivu basin

The Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board shared an update on the oil and gas exploration in Lake Kivu whose basin is part of the extensive system of the Eastern African rift valley. The 2D Seismic Survey (2021-2022) commissioned by the RMB revealed that Lake Kivu has potential for hydrocarbon resources.

The study indicated that Lake Kivu basin has deep thickness of around 3.5 km with hydrocarbons occurrences. It also identified 13 structural pockets and potential drilling locations to confirm the presence and nature of hydrocarbons.

