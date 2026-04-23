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Well-Safe Solutions wins Forties Field decommissioning contract

Apr 23, 2026
0 598 Less than a minute
Well-Safe Solutions wins Forties Field decommissioning contract

Well-Safe Solutions was awarded a multi-year contract by Apache North Sea Limited to decommission platform and subsea wells across the Forties Field in the North Sea.

Work is scheduled to begin in 2026, with Well-Safe Solutions leading project management, well and subsurface engineering, and offshore delivery across both platform and subsea wells.

The company noted that just five semisubmersibles remain active on the UK Continental Shelf, a decline it described as a persistent reduction in capacity that risks undermining the UK’s ability to meet its decommissioning obligations, with thousands of wells due to be decommissioned by the end of the decade.

Apr 23, 2026
0 598 Less than a minute

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