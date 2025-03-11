Cultural shift needed for industry to better support oilfield workers’ mental health

Advocating for the mental health needs of drilling industry personnel is a top priority for Darren Sutherland, VP – Europe and Africa at Borr Drilling. As a Past Chair of the IADC North Sea Chapter, he spearheaded IADC’s Mental Health and Well-Being Charter, as well as the Mental Health in Energy Initiative. While those efforts were valuable, Mr Sutherland said there is still much work that needs to be done to build an optimal mental health environment.

In this video with DC from the 2025 SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference in Stavanger, Norway, on 5 March, he spoke about the cultural shift needed within the industry around mental health, and the steps companies can take to turn that shift into reality. Mr Sutherland delivered a keynote address on mental health at the Diversity & Inclusion session held as part of the conference.

