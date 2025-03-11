Students discuss experience attending 2025 SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference in Norway

IADC is committed to developing the next generation of leaders in the drilling industry. As part of that commitment, the association routinely sponsors members of its Student Chapters to attend various conferences around the world, giving them the chance to network with drilling industry professionals and learn about the latest technologies driving the industry today. IADC sponsored nine students to attend the 2025 SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference in Stavanger, Norway.

In this video, DC spoke with three of those students – Drake Wells of Texas A&M University, Audrie Jensen of Montana Tech, and Ayann Tiam of Texas Tech University – about their experiences at the conference. The students shared, among other things, the most interesting technologies they learned about on the exhibition floor, the typical day-to-day activities of a student attending a conference, and the reasons why they see value in studying petroleum engineering.

Click here to learn more about IADC Student Chapters.