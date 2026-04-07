Global and Regional MarketsNews

Eni hits gas, condensate at Denise W-1 well offshore Egypt

Apr 7, 2026
0 832 Less than a minute

Eni made a gas and condensate discovery in Egypt, with the successful drilling of the Denise W 1 exploration well in the Temsah Concession, located offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean. Preliminary estimates indicate about 2 trillion cu ft of gas initially in place (GIIP) and 130 Mbbl of associated condensates.

The Denise W discovery lies 70 km offshore in 95 m of water depth and less than 10 km from existing infrastructure, enabling substantial synergies for a fast-track development.

Eni operates the Denise Development Lease of the Temsah Concession with a 50% contractor working interest alongside BP, which holds the remaining 50%. The asset is operated through Petrobel, the joint venture operating company between Eni and EGPC.

Apr 7, 2026
0 832 Less than a minute

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