Eni hits gas, condensate at Denise W-1 well offshore Egypt

Eni made a gas and condensate discovery in Egypt, with the successful drilling of the Denise W 1 exploration well in the Temsah Concession, located offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean. Preliminary estimates indicate about 2 trillion cu ft of gas initially in place (GIIP) and 130 Mbbl of associated condensates.

The Denise W discovery lies 70 km offshore in 95 m of water depth and less than 10 km from existing infrastructure, enabling substantial synergies for a fast-track development.

Eni operates the Denise Development Lease of the Temsah Concession with a 50% contractor working interest alongside BP, which holds the remaining 50%. The asset is operated through Petrobel, the joint venture operating company between Eni and EGPC.