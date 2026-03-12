Shell drills Sirius-1X exploration well in Mediterranean offshore Egypt

Shell drilled the Sirius-1X exploratory gas well in the Northeast Amreya area of the Mediterranean Sea offshore Egypt. The well reached a target depth of 2,115 m and encountered encouraging initial indications within the targeted Sirius reservoir interval.

The well is Shell’s first exploration well drilled in 2026 as part of the company’s program to expand gas exploration and production activities in its Mediterranean concession areas in Egypt. The drilling campaign began with the Mina West-2 and Sirius wells in the Northeast Amreya area.

The Sirius discovery could move toward an early development decision in 2027. The field is planned to be tied into production in 2029 as a later phase of the Mina West development.

Drilling operations on the Mina West-2 well are continuing, with the well expected to begin production before the end of the year.