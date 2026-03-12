NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Shell drills Sirius-1X exploration well in Mediterranean offshore Egypt

Mar 12, 2026
0 140 1 minute read
The Stena IceMAX drillship (Source: Stena Drilling)

Shell drilled the Sirius-1X exploratory gas well in the Northeast Amreya area of the Mediterranean Sea offshore Egypt. The well reached a target depth of 2,115 m and encountered encouraging initial indications within the targeted Sirius reservoir interval.

The well is Shell’s first exploration well drilled in 2026 as part of the company’s program to expand gas exploration and production activities in its Mediterranean concession areas in Egypt. The drilling campaign began with the Mina West-2 and Sirius wells in the Northeast Amreya area.

The Sirius discovery could move toward an early development decision in 2027. The field is planned to be tied into production in 2029 as a later phase of the Mina West development.

Drilling operations on the Mina West-2 well are continuing, with the well expected to begin production before the end of the year.

Mar 12, 2026
0 140 1 minute read

Related Articles

Todd Energy to drill New Zealand’s first superhot geothermal well

Todd Energy to drill New Zealand’s first superhot geothermal well

Mar 12, 2026
Seplat plans 17-well drilling program for 2026

Seplat plans 17-well drilling program for 2026

Mar 12, 2026
OMV Petrom, NewMed Energy to advance exploration in Bulgaria's Han Asparuh offshore block

OMV joins Shell, TPAO in Black Sea exploration block

Mar 11, 2026
Eco Atlantic acquires JHI, adds North Falkland Basin exploration exposure

Eco Atlantic acquires JHI, adds North Falkland Basin exploration exposure

Mar 11, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button