GeoPark acquires Frontera’s Colombian upstream assets

GeoPark agreed to acquire 100% of Frontera Petroleum International Holdings, which holds all of Frontera Energy’s Colombian oil and gas exploration and production assets. The transaction is expected to broaden GeoPark’s regional footprint. The deal excludes Frontera’s infrastructure assets and exploration interests outside Colombia.

The acquisition will add a portfolio of producing fields and licenses in the Llanos Basin and other Colombian basins, supporting expanded field development, workovers and future drilling activity across a larger integrated asset base.

By bringing the Llanos Basin and other blocks into its portfolio, GeoPark expects to support continued field investment, apply full-field development strategies and capture operational synergies. The expanded asset base will underpin planning for future campaigns, reservoir management and development well execution across the combined portfolio.