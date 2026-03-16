H&P appoints Todd Scruggs as CFO as Kevin Vann plans retirement

Helmerich & Payne announced updates to its executive leadership team following the appointment of Trey Adams as President and CEO on 4 March 2026. Kevin Vann, Senior Vice President and CFO, will retire effective 30 June 2026. Todd Scruggs, currently Vice President of Corporate Finance and Treasury, has been appointed Senior Vice President and CFO effective 1 July 2026. The leadership changes follow Trey Adams’ appointment as CEO.

Mr Vann will remain in the CFO role through 30 June and will continue as a senior advisor through 31 December 2026 to support the transition.

Mr Scruggs joined H&P in 2024 and has overseen treasury and financial planning and analysis activities. Prior to joining the company, he worked with Veriten as a partner and previously held roles at WPX Energy, where he led treasury and business development initiatives.