Waukesha natural gas engine aims to help rigs reduce emissions, fuel costs

At the 2023 ADIPEC, Waukesha Engines showcased mobileFLEX, a natural gas-powered engine launched earlier this year that the company says can provide significant emissions reduction and fuel cost savings over the conventional diesel engines used on rigs. Speaking to DC from the conference on 3 October, Pier Parisi, VP of Sales and Service for INNIO Waukesha, explains how the engine can be retrofitted to rigs with diesel engines and comments on the role natural gas engines can play within the industry’s push toward decarbonization.